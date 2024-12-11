Join Us for the 2025 Budget Town Halls

This is your chance to learn more about the proposed budget and share your feedback. All community members are welcome!

Stafford County Public Schools invites you to attend our upcoming Budget Town Halls. This is your opportunity to learn more about the proposed budget, ask questions, and share your feedback. We value your input as we plan for the future of our students, staff, and schools.

Budget Town Hall Dates & Locations:

📍 Tuesday, February 4, 2025 | 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Location: Brooke Point High School

For families and community members in the Aquia, Falmouth, George Washington, and Griffis-Widewater districts.

📍 Thursday, February 6, 2025 | 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Location: Rodney E. Thompson Middle School

For families and community members in the Garrisonville, Hartwood, and Rock Hill districts.

These events are open to all members of the community. Come hear from school leaders, ask questions, and be part of the conversation about how we can best support our students and staff.

We look forward to seeing you there!